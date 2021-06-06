Somaliland opposition win majority in first parliamentary vote since 2005

Two opposition parties in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region won a majority of seats in the region's first parliamentary election in 16 years, the National Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

Out of parliament's 82 seats, the Somaliland National Party, called WADDANI, won 31 and the Justice and Welfare Party (UCID), won 21 seats. The ruling Unity and Development Party, Kulmiye, secured 30 seats, the electoral commission said.

The vote had been stalled for a decade by a dispute among the three major parties over the make up of the electoral commission, which was finally resolved.

"Following the announcement of the election results, we have announced a political alliance to get the speaker of the Somaliland parliament," WADDANI and UCID said in a joint statement, suggesting they would appoint a speaker together.