Gauteng human settlements employee dies in hail of bullets

A Gauteng department of human settlements employee was shot dead in Spruitview at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said police have opened a case of murder for investigation after the body of a 52-year-old man was found inside a car with gunshot wounds.

“Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a car parked in the middle of Brickfield Road in Vosloorus at about 00h05. In the driver's seat, police found a man with gunshot wounds. The car had bullet holes on the side of the driver. Paramedics were called and the victim was certified dead,” Masondo said.

He said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Photos of his bullet-ridden vehicle have been shared on social media. Initially, people reported that he worked for the City of Ekurhuleni but the city has clarified that he was a provincial employee.