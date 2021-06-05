SA records more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

SA recorded 5,668 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — the third day in a row that the 5,000-mark has been breached.

This after 5,360 new daily infections were announced on Thursday and 5,782 on Wednesday. The majority of the new infections over the three-day period have been in Gauteng.

There have now been 1,686,041 total Covid-19 cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The new cases announced on Friday came from 43,137 tests, at a positivity rate of 13.13%. cases identified.