South Africa

Zweli Mkhize withdraws from parliament sitting, citing SIU probe

04 June 2021 - 08:46
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to a communications company involving two of his close associates.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to a communications company involving two of his close associates.  
Image: GCIS

Beleaguered health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday dodged a briefing with parliament's portfolio committee on health, citing a Special Investigating Unit probe into the controversial Digital Vibes scandal.

“I have been in touch with the minister, I last spoke to the minister last night and he indicated to me that he has been advised that because of the investigation in his department that also involves or touches his name, that legally it is not correct that he is the one leading the delegation to lead us,” said portfolio committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

He said they accepted that and instead, the committee would be briefed by the department’s director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi.

“The minister is unable to be here because of legal advice that the process is in the department and also touches the minister.”

'I am handling it to finality': Ramaphosa denies it was a political risk to act slowly against Zweli Mkhize

'I'm handling this matter and I will handle it to finality. It is concerning, it is disturbing and I raised it frontally because of its importance - ...
News
14 hours ago

Mkhize was meant to give parliament an update into actions taken against individuals who played a part in the controversial tender.

The minister has been at the centre of the R150m Digital Vibes tender scandal.  

Pressure continues to mount on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Mkhize on suspension, pending the outcomes of the SIU probe into the serious allegations. Ramaphosa has taken a cautious approach, saying he has confidence in the investigating unit’s ability to do its work.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

'I am dealing with Zweli Mkhize and he is co-operating,' says Ramaphosa on Digital Vibes scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has spoken to health minister Zweli Mkhize about the serious allegations of wrongdoing involving the alleged ...
News
1 day ago

SIU to conclude investigation into Digital Vibes and Zweli Mkhize by end of June

Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to the communications company involving two of his close associates.
News
1 day ago

'I would like the investigation to proceed,' says Ramaphosa over probe into R150m contract linked to Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s not outsourcing political morality to law enforcement agencies by not taking swift action against health minister ...
News
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...