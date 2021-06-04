Poverty drives Vaal girls to prostitution

I would stop if I found a job, says 15-year-old

An increasing number of girls, some as young as 15, from farming plots and informal settlements in the Vaal have turned to sex work along the R42 to Parys in Free State and the R533 to Potchefstroom in North West.



One of the girls is 17-year-old *Patricia (not her real name). She said she joined the growing number of young sex workers after she lost her job as a waitress when the country went into lockdown in March last year. ..