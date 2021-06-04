Military names SA soldier killed in ‘friendly fire’ incident in DRC
The SA soldier killed in a “friendly fire” incident while on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been named as Private Simanga Arthur Khuselo.
The 37-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.
SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said the 37-year-old was stationed at Unit 1 Tactical Intelligence Regiment in Potchefstroom.
The army announced on Thursday that Khuselo died after succumbing to his injuries following an incident during a military operation in Kilia, on the eastern outskirts of the DRC.
Mgobozi said details of the incident were sketchy and a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate.
Mgobozi said funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as the family had finalised the details.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.