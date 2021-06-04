Horrific crash on Durban freeway leaves two dead and three seriously injured

Police were forced to close part of Durban’s N2 freeway on Friday following a horrific crash involving seven vehicles which left two people dead and three seriously injured.

Garrith Jamieson of Advanced Life Support Paramedics said the collision between trucks and bakkies took place around 2pm near on the southbound carriageway of the freeway.

“It is believed a vehicle crossed through from the northbound carriage way, colliding into multiple trucks and vehicles travelling south.

“The entire carriageway has been closed due to this horrific accident.”

Jamieson said paramedics and police struggled to reach the scene as vehicles had obstructed the emergency lane.

“Paramedics found three bakkies and two trucks had collided. Unfortunately two people sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene.

“A further three occupants sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE