Baby's murder highlights dangers children face from their own parents

Parents can be killers of children

04 June 2021 - 09:47

The arrest of a Limpopo mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby on the first day of child protection week has brought into sharp focus the dangers SA children face from their own parents.

Police arrested the 42-year-old mother of three for allegedly beating her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter at Ha-Lambani-Tswinganani village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo...

