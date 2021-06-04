Baby's murder highlights dangers children face from their own parents

Parents can be killers of children

The arrest of a Limpopo mother accused of killing her 11-month-old baby on the first day of child protection week has brought into sharp focus the dangers SA children face from their own parents.



Police arrested the 42-year-old mother of three for allegedly beating her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter at Ha-Lambani-Tswinganani village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo...