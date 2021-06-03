South Africa

Protest action delays pension payout on KZN south coast

03 June 2021 - 12:29
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Protest action stalled the pension payouts for the elderly in two KZN south coast towns on Thursday.
Protest action stalled the pension payouts for the elderly in two KZN south coast towns on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A protest on the N2 freeway delayed pension payouts for the elderly in two KwaZulu-Natal south coast towns on Thursday.

Sandy Godlwana, spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that cash-in-transit vehicles could not pass through because of burning tyres blocking the road.

“They are trying to get through to post offices using back-route roads and will request Sassa to facilitate a process whereby police escort these vehicles if required.”

Godlwana said payment delays were expected in Port Edward and Munster.

“Currently our clients are diverted to available infrastructure merchants and ATMs to get payment instead of waiting in long lines,” she said.

“Basically it means money can’t get to our clients in time.”

TimesLIVE

KZN police ready to tackle protesting truckers amid reports of looming action

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert on Monday amid reports of a looming truck protest.
News
4 months ago

Celebrations as water is restored to a KZN community after eight months

Residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast community are rejoicing after water flowed from their taps for the first time in eight months on Monday.
News
1 week ago

KZN anti-GBV group marches to mall and police station over sex abuse claims

About 100 people representing anti gender-based violence groups marched to a Durban mall and the Point Road police station on Monday over the alleged ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...