Protest action delays pension payout on KZN south coast
A protest on the N2 freeway delayed pension payouts for the elderly in two KwaZulu-Natal south coast towns on Thursday.
Sandy Godlwana, spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that cash-in-transit vehicles could not pass through because of burning tyres blocking the road.
“They are trying to get through to post offices using back-route roads and will request Sassa to facilitate a process whereby police escort these vehicles if required.”
Godlwana said payment delays were expected in Port Edward and Munster.
“Currently our clients are diverted to available infrastructure — merchants and ATMs — to get payment instead of waiting in long lines,” she said.
“Basically it means money can’t get to our clients in time.”
TimesLIVE
