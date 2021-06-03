'I would like the investigation to proceed,' says Ramaphosa over probe into R150m contract linked to Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s not outsourcing political morality to law enforcement agencies by not taking swift action against health minister Zweli Mkhize.

This as the minister is being investigated by the SIU over tender corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions in Cape Town from members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association.

The president has been harshly criticised for not suspending Mkhize after revelations that Digital Vibes, a company owned by his close associates, scored a R150m communications tender from his department — which he signed off on.

Ramaphosa said he believed in the matter being fully investigated before taking action.

“A number of things keep coming up and I would like the investigation to proceed ... I’ve tended to be careful doing these things,” said Ramaphosa.