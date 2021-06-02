Suspects in Khayelitsha mass killing case insist on an identity parade
The bail application of three men arrested in connection with mass killings in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has been delayed.
Andile Valashiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, when they demanded to take part in an identity parade.
Each of them faces a charge of murder linked to the shootings that left 13 people dead in the township last month. Rival business extortion gangs are suspected to have been behind the killings.
The three men’s lawyers insisted on an identity parade before they can bring a formal bail application. The onus is on Valashiya, Isaacs and Maseti to convince the court there are exceptional circumstances warranting their release on bail.
Their lawyers argued the information that the state had provided about the case is not sufficient for them to prepare for the bail application. They argued that an identity parade will assist them in gathering more information to bolster the application.
According to the state, an eyewitness linked the three to the murder. The state indicated that it is ready to deal with the bail hearing and that the identity parade is unnecessary. But the lawyers insisted on escalating their request to senior prosecutors.
The matter was postponed to June 23.
TimesLIVE
