'Cuban engineers to cost R300k each more than locals'

Solidarity goes to court to oppose 'irrational' decision

Paid accommodation, holiday flights, airtime, cars, money to buy winter clothing and cellphones are just some of the fringe benefits that the 25 Cuban engineers will allegedly receive when they start work in August.



These perks will apparently push the spending on each of them by R300,000 more than the average R700,000 that SA engineers get annually...