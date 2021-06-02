South Africa

Body of female cop in uniform found on railway tracks

02 June 2021 - 12:25
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 35-year-old female police officer has been discovered on railway tracks in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said a passer-by discovered the body at around 7.30am on Tuesday in Rosedale.

Kock said the sergeant had been on duty the previous day. She was found in uniform.

“There were no visible injuries and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigations are continuing.”

TimesLIVE

Policewoman killed by armed gang during business robbery in KZN

Members of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for armed robbers who shot dead a police officer on Friday.
News
8 months ago

Female cop in critical condition after being shot near Richards Bay

A police constable is fighting for her life after being shot while on patrol in Esikhaleni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...