Kusile corruption case postponed over Masango's change of lawyers

The Eskom Kusile power station R745m corruption case has been postponed to allow one of the accused to consult his new lawyer.

Former Eskom managers appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Former group executive for group capital projects Abram Masango, who changed lawyers, was afforded an opportunity to consult his new legal representative.

The matter was postponed to July 20.

Masango is charged alongside former contracts manager at the power utility France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and CEO of Tubular Construction Antonio Trindade, who scored a contract in the construction of the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

Another accused, British citizen Michael Lomas, will be facing an extradition trial in London in December.

The five are accused of fraud and corruption in the awarding of a R745m contract at Kusile power station, with the two former Eskom bosses accused of receiving kickbacks amounting to around R30m each for ensuring that Tubular Construction Projects (TCP) won the contract which later ballooned to R1.4bn.

The kickbacks were allegedly paid to Masango and Hlakudi between 2014 and 2017 by Tubular through Kgomoeswana and his company Babinatlou.

Several properties in five provinces, family trust funds and several bank accounts are some of the assets worth a combined R1.4bn that were seized by the state last month, pending the finalisation of the case.