South Africa

Kusile corruption case postponed over Masango's change of lawyers

01 June 2021 - 13:28
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The corruption case involving former Eskom executive Abram Masango was on Tuesday postponed to July 20.
The corruption case involving former Eskom executive Abram Masango was on Tuesday postponed to July 20.
Image: Screengrab

The Eskom Kusile power station R745m corruption case has been postponed to allow one of the accused to consult his new lawyer.

Former Eskom managers appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Former group executive for group capital projects Abram Masango, who changed lawyers, was afforded an opportunity to consult his new legal representative.

The matter was postponed to July 20.

Masango is charged alongside former contracts manager at the power utility France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and CEO of Tubular Construction Antonio Trindade, who scored a contract in the construction of the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

Another accused, British citizen Michael Lomas,  will be facing an extradition trial in London in December.

The five are accused of fraud and corruption in the awarding of a R745m contract at Kusile power station, with the two former Eskom bosses accused of receiving kickbacks amounting to around R30m each for ensuring that Tubular Construction Projects (TCP) won the contract which later ballooned to R1.4bn.

The kickbacks were allegedly paid to Masango and Hlakudi between 2014 and 2017 by Tubular through Kgomoeswana and his company Babinatlou.

Several properties in five provinces, family trust funds and several bank accounts are some of the assets worth a combined R1.4bn that were seized by the state last month, pending the finalisation of the case.

'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m property

Just what sort of lifestyle was Abram Masango in the market for? The exclusive estate, about 20km from the Pretoria CBD, boasts spacious one-hectare ...
News
2 weeks ago

Quintet at top of Kusile scam

The long list of the accused in Eskom's R745m Kusile power station fraud and corruption case include the following five key players.
News
3 weeks ago

R1.4bn assets, investments seized over Kusile fraud case

Several properties in five provinces, family trust funds and several bank accounts are some of the assets worth a combined R1.4bn that were seized by ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...