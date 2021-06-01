South Africa

Eyewitness leads cops to man alleged to be behind brutal Theunissen farm killing

01 June 2021 - 10:44
A 30-year-old man is set to appear in connection with a horrific murder that occurred in Theunissen in the Free State,
A 30-year-old man is set to appear in connection with a horrific murder that occurred in Theunissen in the Free State,
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 30-year-old man is set to appear in the Theunissen magistrate's court on Tuesday after he was linked to a murder that allegedly occurred on a farm at the weekend.

Police said the victim in the case, Ditsebe Lesotho, was believed to have been murdered on Sunday, May 30.

His body was retrieved from a water canal by police divers who had been summoned to the scene, said Col Thandi Mbambo.

“The lifeless body of the deceased was found wrapped in a blanket and tied with wires to the trolley that was allegedly used to drag him from the house, the scene where he was killed,” Mbambo said.

“Upon closer inspection, police discovered that the male sustained an open wound on the head and a knife was stuck in his hip. A hammer, suspected to have been used as a murder weapon, was found and confiscated by police at the scene from where the body was dragged with a trolley,” she added.

The motive for the murder was not immediately clear.

Mbambo said Lesotho’s murder was allegedly witnessed by a community member who then alerted police.  

TimesLIVE

Alleged triggerman in Bozwana's murder has been arrested after six years

A man who is alleged to have been the triggerman in the murder North West businessman Wandile Bozwana has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

Jewellery thief sentenced to 56 years in jail for theft and co-accused’s murder

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said one of the crimes committed by Sboniso Msomi, 33, was the murder of his co-accused.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...