Cleaner who killed Irish aid worker with frying pan begs for forgiveness

Mitspa Oyoka, the Congolese man who killed Irish aid worker John Curran in his Cape Town Lodge apartment in 2018, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Cape Town high court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to murder, the theft of Curran’s cellphone, fraud for selling the phone to a second-hand dealer, and being in SA illegally.

According to a plea and sentencing agreement, Oyoka completed his matric in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His parents did not have enough money to pay for his future studies and in 2017 he arrived in SA and worked as a cleaner earning R3,500 a month.

Curran was a 63-year-old aid worker who was conducting charity work in SA.