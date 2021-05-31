Worker who 'attacked' mother and daughter dies in house fire

A complaint of assault at a house in Framesby, Gqeberha, on Sunday escalated quickly after the police arrived to find two women who had allegedly been chased by a man, who subsequently died in a fire at the house moments later.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said officers had responded to a complaint at a house in Kyle Street at about 1pm.

At the house, they discovered a 49-year-old woman and her daughter, 25, who were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“According to a neighbour, the woman and daughter ran to a [neighbour’s] house alleging that they had been attacked by a man who was tiling at their house,” Naidu said.

Both women had been bleeding.

“The alleged suspect was seen running after them, but then ran back into the house.”