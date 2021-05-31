Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police

The Gauteng traffic department (GTD) has distanced itself from a viral video in which a “traffic officer” was filmed assaulting a motorist in a Bentley.

Department spokesperson Sello Maremane said the “officer” seen in the video was not employed by the provincial department of community safety and his vehicle did not belong to them.

“The uniform the officer was wearing was not the uniform issued to our traffic officers and the incident did not happen in our province,” said Maremane.

“We can confirm our officers adhere to the rules of the law. They will uphold and respect the rule of law at all times, including our constitutional obligations.”