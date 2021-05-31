Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come

It is definitely a cold Monday in most parts of the country, says the SA Weather Service.

The weather forecaster said the coldest areas would be the Western Cape, parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, where maximum temperatures of 15ºC are expected.

In Gauteng, Johannesburg is expected to reach a high of 18ºC while a maximum of 20ºC had been set for Pretoria.

“It’s also going to be windy so it will feel a lot colder,” said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

Limpopo recorded the highest temperatures on Monday.