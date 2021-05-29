South Africa

Suspect in court over R10.7m Mandrax consignment destined for Cape Town

29 May 2021 - 10:54
A 58-year-old man has handed himself over to the Hawks in connection with a R10.7m drug consignment.
A 58-year-old man has handed himself over to the Hawks in connection with a R10.7m drug consignment.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A suspect linked to a R10.7m drug consignment intercepted by the Hawks last year has handed himself over to authorities.

Ah Kin Geemooi, 58, appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on drug charges on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the directorate responded to a tipoff from a warehouse in Kempton Park.

“In November last year, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston were called by the warehouse management in Kempton Park for investigation regarding a suspicious cargo delivered for shipment,” said Malamu.

“Upon arrival and further inspection of the cargo, authorities found 268,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R10.7m, wrapped in brown boxes destined for Cape Town,” said Malamu.

From bribing a cop to failed grenade plot: How Elsies River woman is allegedly linked to Kinnear’s attempted murder

The Parow regional court will on Wednesday decide on Amaal Jantjies’ bail bid over the failed grenade attack on a top Western Cape cop.
News
3 days ago

“Further investigation within a week resulted in the arrest of Jerome MacCarthy, 47, who was the consignment’s intended recipient in Cape Town, during a controlled delivery executed by the investigation team in Cape Town.”

Malamu said a warrant of arrest was issued for Geemooi. He handed himself over to the Hawks on Wednesday and appeared in court the following day.

“Both Geemooi and MacCarthy were granted R50,000 bail each and the case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation,” said Malamu.

TimesLIVE

Cape Town gang members bust for possession of drugs in court holding cells

Two gang members have been arrested after being found in possession of drugs in a Cape Town court's holding cells.
News
1 week ago

Ecstasy tablets destined for Gqeberha confiscated

A 37-year-old man travelling by bus from Gauteng to Gqeberha, allegedly with a cocktail of drugs in his possession, was arrested on Saturday after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Major drug busts in Western Cape 'a blow for illicit trade'

Western Cape police believe they have made a large dent in the illicit drug trade, after three major busts in two days.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...