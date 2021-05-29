South Africa

SA records 4,576 new Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2021 - 09:51
There were 4,576 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of infections to 1,645,551.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

For the second day running, more than 4,000 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in SA in a 24-hour period.

The health ministry said on Friday that there were 4,576 new cases recorded, taking the cumulative number of infections to 1,645,551. This comes on the back of 4,424 confirmed cases the day before.

The new infections on Friday came from 39,802 tests, at a positivity rate of 11.49%.

The ministry also announced that 125 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 56,239.

It also announced that there had been 898,955 people vaccinated across SA on Friday, either under the Sisonke programme or phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

'This is very worrying': Calls for assistance as poorer areas in Western Cape record low vaccination numbers

The Western Cape health department has called for help in getting older citizens to register online to receive their Covid-19 vaccination, ...
News
15 hours ago

Macron says France will help Africa make more COVID-19 vaccines locally

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France would invest in boosting the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, to help close a gap in the ...
News
16 hours ago

