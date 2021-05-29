Parolee gets life for murder after community lynches innocent man

A North West man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of an elderly woman, whose death was avenged by a community that killed an innocent man.

The high court in Mahikeng sentenced Levy Selebogo, 39, to life in prison on Friday for the murder of Keitumetse Nkgothoe, 75.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Selebogo was arrested in Gopane village in connection with the murder in 2018.

“The old woman was found with a wound on the head in her house in the early hours of Friday morning, March 16 2018, at Gopane village. She was subsequently taken to the clinic where she was certified dead,” said Mokgwabone.