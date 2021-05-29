Eskom fires chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano 'with immediate effect'

Eskom on Friday announced that it had fired its procurement head Solly Tshitangano “with immediate effect” after he was found guilty on five charges after a disciplinary hearing.

In a statement on Friday evening, the embattled power utility said that it had received a report from Tshitangano's disciplinary hearing and had adopted all of its recommendations.

Tshitangano, the chief procurement officer, was suspended in February this year on “several grounds of misconduct, including non-performance”, Eskom said.