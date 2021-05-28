Nelson Mandela Bay ANC stalwart Ivy Gcina has died

Eastern Cape ANC stalwart Ivy Cikizwa Gcina died on Thursday after a long illness.

In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi described Nelson Mandela Bay activist Gcina, 84, as a dedicated party member who had played her part in the fight against the apartheid.

“Ivy Gcina was orphaned at a very young age and got her primary education through a church school,” he said.

“She joined the ANC Youth League in the 1950s, and was active in bus boycotts and protests against Bantu education.

“Her children were born when the organisations were banned and to ensure their political consciousness, she got her uncle to write out the Freedom Charter from memory. It was prohibited to be printed in those days.”

After the 1976 Soweto student uprising, Gcina committed herself to the revival of the Federation of South African Women.

When the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Pebco) was established, she headed the women’s committee and in 1983 was elected the first Port Elizabeth Women’s Organisation chair.

“Among activists, Ivy Gcina was notable for courage and her steadfastness in adversity,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“Not only was she frequently detained and assaulted, but her house was petrol-bombed and at one point sprayed with acid.

“Mamu Gcina was severely tortured through beatings and suffocation by named members of the security police in Port Elizabeth during the state of emergency in July 1985. She was again detained from June 1986 to June 1987.”