KZN water 'is in a healthy state heading into winter'

The status of water supply in KZN is healthy as the dry season approaches.

The latest analysis of water resources in Umgeni Water, the largest system in KwaZulu-Natal, which serves four municipalities, was contained in a quarterly report for the period January to April 2021.

In a statement, Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said assessments by the entity showed that the Umgeni, south coast, north coast, upper Thukela and Ixopo systems had adequate water resources to meet full demands during the winter months, and beyond.

Thus there would be no risk of water shortages in this period, he said.

According to the statement, the position has remained stable from the end of April and, as at this week, the total amount of water in storage in the Umgeni system was at 85% of capacity.

This is a vast improvement on the 9% in the corresponding period in 2020.