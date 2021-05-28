Grieving families in limbo as DNA tests delay burials
Deceased relatives ask police to fast track verification process
It could take up to six months for the police to conclude the identification process of the six people who died when a Putco bus caught fire along the notorious Moloto Road last week.
Gauteng police this week told Sowetan that DNA samples had been taken from the families, but it was not going to be an easy task...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.