Pupils need more investment in tech to succeed in modern workplace, parliament hears

The higher education and training department told parliament on Wednesday that there was a need to develop advanced technology for teaching and learning.

These “pedagogical practices” — everything that teachers and students make use of during the teaching/learning process, according to researchgate.net — would allow the sector to adapt to socio-economic and political disruptions to enhance education in the “21st century workplace and world”.

The department, however, warned the higher education and training oversight committee that the initial set-up costs of these curriculum platforms would be extremely high and required particular expertise.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the sector to make use of multi-modal learning and teaching, said Thandi Lewin, chief director in the department.