Mali president and prime minister freed by military after resigning

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were detained by the military and later resigned, an aide to the vice-president said on Thursday.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday, triggering a crisis in the West African country and drawing threats of sanctions from major powers.

The two men resigned from their posts while in detention on Wednesday.

The arrests, orchestrated by Vice President Assimi Goita, have jeopardised Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita, a colonel, also led last year's coup. He has promised that elections planned for next year will go ahead.

“They resigned, their release was scheduled, we have nothing against them,” said Goita aide Baba Cissé.