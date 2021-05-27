Five ways to make your fuel last longer

With the fuel price in SA hovering at an all-time high, most drivers are open to any suggestions on how to get a little bit more from their tank. While it seems motorists might get some relief from these record high prices this month, it is always worthwhile driving as fuel-efficiently as possible.

Here are five tips to make your tank go quite a bit further.

1. Plan your travelling

One of the best ways to save fuel is to drive less. This can be done by proper planning. For example, instead of going to the mall every day, rather allocate a bit more time and go once a week and do all your shopping. If you need to travel a fair distance for appointments, try group them with other stops that you need to make in the same area.

Where possible avoid rush hour. Travelling during peak hour means a longer journey in terms of time and your car will thus use more fuel. Leaving timeously will also mean you are less rushed and driving in a relaxed manner is a sure way of saving fuel.

2. Change your driving style

The way you drive your vehicle is the biggest contributor to how much fuel it uses. Avoid speeding up between intersections and excessively revving your vehicle. A smooth, gradual, acceleration technique is the most economical way to drive, as is maintaining a constant speed on the highway and sticking to the speed limit.