Covid-19 'Electronic Vaccination Data System doing what we want it to do,' says senior health official

Crisp explained that the department was currently vaccinating elderly citizens because they were vulnerable and had the largest number of comorbidities.

“If we are able to address that whole group, then we are going to get control of the epidemic more quickly.

“The aim is to stop severe infections. If the elderly are able to have some immunity, it will reduce the impact on our healthcare system when the third wave arrives.”

Crisp told Business Insider on Wednesday that the department was allowing limited walk-ins. “We're asking that it be allowed for over 80s, but not encouraged,” said Crisp, of people who arrive at vaccine sites not only without an appointment, but having not registered on the EVDS. “If some 80-year-old person has taken the trouble to come ... it would be terrible to turn them away, the same with someone who is disabled. But those are exceptions.”

He told SAfm that those who did not have smartphones and wanted to register, should ask for help from their families, neighbours, healthcare centre officials and councillors.

“We have been asking people to get assistance from those who have access to a phone in the neighbourhood, or the family. Health facilities will help those who do not have access to smartphones.”

