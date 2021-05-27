Covid-19 'Electronic Vaccination Data System doing what we want it to do,' says senior health official

Crisp conceded that there had been challenges with the registration process. These he said were being “tightened”.

He said the department was administering almost 70,000 vaccinations a day.

“As sites are opening, we are able to do more vaccinations. It will take a while for people who registered some time ago before there is a site and a slot in the schedule of one of those sites that is appropriate for that individual.

“We appeal to people to be patient. We know about you. You are on the register. When there is a site near where you live, you will be invited to come for the vaccination,” Crisp said.

Asked about instances where a couple registers on the system at the same time but only one gets an SMS notification, while the other has to wait a while to be notified, Crisp said: “There may be other people registering at the same time.”