Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him

Former president Jacob Zuma asked for adv Dali Mpofu to represent him at his fraud and corruption trial.

A well-placed source confirmed shortly after court proceedings at the Pietermaritzburg High Court were adjourned on Wednesday, that Zuma had specifically asked for Mpofu.

“Why did Dali Mpofu take this case? Because the client asked his attorney to brief Mpofu, and his attorney did so; Mpofu took on the case. Zuma wanted Mpofu to represent him,” he said.