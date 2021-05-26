SA’s TCTA raises R15bn for Lesotho water project

South Africa’s Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) has raised just over R15bn ($1.09bn) in capital markets to continue construction of the Lesotho Highlands water project, the minister of water and sanitation said on Tuesday.

The state-owned TCTA needed guarantees from the National Treasury before it could raise the private funding for the project designed to improve water access for millions of people in SA’s economic heartland, Gauteng.

“We have the resources, we have the guarantees and we can assure you we will be hard at work to provide water security,” minister Lindiwe Sisulu told lawmakers.