South Africa

Road closures as Nelson Mandela Bay taxi protests flare up again

By Riaan Marais - 26 May 2021 - 11:57
Payment disputes between drivers and taxi owners linked to the Uncedo Service Taxi Association are behind the strike in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Road closures continued around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests related to an ongoing taxi strike started again.

Routes around Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted, HeraldLIVE reports.

Residents reported a truck was set alight near Motherwell, and motorists have again been warned to take care on the roads and avoid routes where protest action has been prevalent.

Roads where protests have been reported include the R75 near KwaDwesi  and Old Uitenhage Road near Kleinskool. Daniel Pienaar Road (Addo Road) and the R335 past Motherwell were blocked in places.

There were reports about protests in Missionvale Road between Windvogel and Algoa Park and Ntshekisa Road in New Brighton was also flagged.

Initial reports indicated the intersection of 9th Avenue Walmer and Heugh Road had experienced sporadic protesting.

Law enforcement officials were monitoring the ongoing protests.

