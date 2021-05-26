Road closures as Nelson Mandela Bay taxi protests flare up again

Road closures continued around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests related to an ongoing taxi strike started again.

Routes around Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted, HeraldLIVE reports.

Residents reported a truck was set alight near Motherwell, and motorists have again been warned to take care on the roads and avoid routes where protest action has been prevalent.