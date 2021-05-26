Mpumalanga man accused of torching shack with girlfriend inside

A Mpumalanga man accused of setting his shack on fire with his girlfriend inside will appear in the Standerton magistrate's court in absentia, police confirmed on Tuesday night.

The horrific incident happened in Sakhile, near Standerton, on Monday.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, the 32-year-old man was in the shack with his girlfriend, 23, when family members noticed it had caught fire.

“While they [family members] were still pondering what happened, news broke that the suspect escaped the fire with some burn wounds, leaving his girlfriend behind.