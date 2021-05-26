South Africa

Don't apply Sandton standards in Orange Farm - creche owner

Hundreds of ECDs want funding

26 May 2021 - 08:26
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Lorato Duma started her early childhood development centre in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, nine years ago but struggles to get it registered and fully compliant because she lives in an area not proclaimed as a township.

Duma, 44, is one of hundreds of owners of such centres across the country who say they have been excluded from registration, which deprives them of government funding, on the basis of stringent requirements that include proof of the title deed for the property they are operating from. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X