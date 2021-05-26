Don't apply Sandton standards in Orange Farm - creche owner

Hundreds of ECDs want funding

Lorato Duma started her early childhood development centre in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, nine years ago but struggles to get it registered and fully compliant because she lives in an area not proclaimed as a township.



Duma, 44, is one of hundreds of owners of such centres across the country who say they have been excluded from registration, which deprives them of government funding, on the basis of stringent requirements that include proof of the title deed for the property they are operating from. ..