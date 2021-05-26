Aunt saves kids just before mob torches father’s house
Man in hiding after a local is found hacked to death
A sister of a man whose house and car were torched by community members accusing him of murder has told of how she rescued her brother's children from the mob.
The woman, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said she received a phone call and the caller told her that the community was planning to attack her brother's house...
