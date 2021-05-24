Recreational facilities left to rot in Mangaung

Council yet to give answers about the state of decay

A R35m Lehlohonolo Cambridge Moloisane Park that was meant for recreational purposes and job creation has been left to rot.



The park, also known as Heroes’ Park in Bochabela township, was unveiled in December 2013 by former deputy minister of environmental affairs Rejoice Mabudafhasi and was handed over to the Mangaung municipality...