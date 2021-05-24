Gatvol residents make do with life in a stinking hellhole

Poor settlement does not receive services

A pool of sewage has been running around Thabiso Modise’s tiny shack and has become a source of water for stray dogs that roam around Gatvol informal settlement in Mangaung, Free State.



“This is the life I’ve become used to ever since I arrived at this place five years ago. Life is a daily struggle here,” said Thabiso as he inspects the growing stinking puddle at the back of his house...