Gatvol residents make do with life in a stinking hellhole
Poor settlement does not receive services
A pool of sewage has been running around Thabiso Modise’s tiny shack and has become a source of water for stray dogs that roam around Gatvol informal settlement in Mangaung, Free State.
“This is the life I’ve become used to ever since I arrived at this place five years ago. Life is a daily struggle here,” said Thabiso as he inspects the growing stinking puddle at the back of his house...
