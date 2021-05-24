Families in desperate search for bus fire victims
Searches at hospitals, mortuaries yield nothing
Agony has struck the families of commuters who were on a Putco bus that caught fire along the notorious Moloto Road as they are unable to locate their relatives after the deadly blaze claimed the lives of six people.
Families have been torn apart as they have spent the past three days driving to Steve Biko Academic Hospital’s mortuary where the six bodies were taken and to a number of hospitals where no one was able to give them answers on whether their loved ones were admitted there or not...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.