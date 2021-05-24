Families in desperate search for bus fire victims

Searches at hospitals, mortuaries yield nothing

Agony has struck the families of commuters who were on a Putco bus that caught fire along the notorious Moloto Road as they are unable to locate their relatives after the deadly blaze claimed the lives of six people.



Families have been torn apart as they have spent the past three days driving to Steve Biko Academic Hospital’s mortuary where the six bodies were taken and to a number of hospitals where no one was able to give them answers on whether their loved ones were admitted there or not...