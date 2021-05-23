How we saved girl who swallowed tiny magnets — Limpopo doctors

Concern is also rising in the US, where magnetic bead toys went back on the market in 2016 after being banned for four years.

“These magnets can do a lot of damage, require surgery, or even cause death when swallowed. We are seeing more cases in our emergency room,” said Jonathan Kohler, medical director for paediatric trauma at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

The magnets often come in bright colours and are used as stress-relief desk toys or building kits. Teenagers use them to mimic body piercings by placing two magnets on either side of the tongue, lips or cheeks.

“When swallowed, these magnets can attach to each other through the bowel, leading to fistulas, which are abnormal connections between two parts inside of the body, or they can create holes in the intestines,” said UC Davis paediatric gastroenterologist Sunpreet Kaur.