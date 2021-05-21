Street vendors dispute MEC Mazibuko claims of support
Meriteng traders plead for proper trading area
Street vendors who sell braaied chicken feet and other goods in Meriting informal settlement in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, where Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko boasted about supporting the local economy, say they are desperate for a proper trading area for survival.
The small business owners whose trade has been thrust into the spotlight by the controversial video in which Mazibuko claimed to support the local economy while campaigning for votes, detailed their daily struggle for survival without any support from government or basic services...
