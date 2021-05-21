Passport showing Gupta-funded trips vanished from home: Norma Mngoma

Mngoma said she asked to have her passport returned but Gigaba denied taking it.

Mngoma said the “theft” was to ensure she did not have proof of those trips.

She said Gigaba also did not want the inquiry to have proof of trips the couple took to Dubai.

“There is a trip I remember when we stayed at the Hilton in Dubai. [Gigaba] said Ajay will sort out the trip for us,” Mngoma said.

Mngoma testified that Gupta came to Dubai and said he wanted Gigaba to meet people there.

Mngoma said the itineraries for those trips and pictures she took on the trips were deleted when the Hawks confiscated her electronic devices when she was arrested last year.

She said the trips were taken between 2013 and 2015.

Mngoma said pictures of official visits with Gigaba were not deleted, except for one she took in Mumbai, India, during an official visit.

“That is the only state visit picture that was deleted. It is very strange that members of the Hawks never travelled with us, but they know which pictures to delete.”

Mngoma said there were pictures she took in Greece when she travelled with a friend where she had paid for the trip. She said those pictures were not deleted.

Mngoma insisted Gupta had agreed to give more than R400,000 to assist Gigaba’s sister, who was blacklisted.

In his affidavit before the inquiry, Gigaba said: “I do not know who my sister was indebted to, but I do know she disposed of her assets to discharge her liability.”