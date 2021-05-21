South Africa

‘I remain a member of the DA’: Phumzile Van Damme

21 May 2021 - 13:36
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme says she has not resigned as a member of the party. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Phumzile Van Damme says she remains a member of the DA after resigning as an MP.

“I remain a member of the DA. I have not relinquished my membership, nor have I made an indication that I have,” Van Damme said in response to a query from SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday.

She said the DA might have misunderstood her. “I think the party made an honest mistake or misunderstood. I don’t know.”

Van Damme issued a statement on Thursday in which she announced her resignation as an MP.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and it is done so with a heavy heart,” she said. “To be clear, I will not be joining another political party, nor will I be using my time to launch attacks on the DA.”

The DA issued a statement on Thursday saying it had received and accepted her resignation as an MP and from the party.

“We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in parliament and, by extension, the country,” the party said.

Asked to comment on Van Damme’s contention that she did not resign from the party, spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said: “The DA leadership welcomes Ms Van Damme’s reassurance that she has not resigned from the party.”

TimesLIVE

