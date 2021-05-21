South Africa

Four suspects in court for Khayelitsha shootings that claimed 13 lives

21 May 2021 - 13:15
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed concern about the 40 gunshot fatalities in Cape Town over the past weekend. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has praised the police for the investigation so far into the fatal shootings of 13 people in Khayelitsha last Saturday, which has led to four suspects making court appearances this week.

On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele said the “incidents are believed to be linked the ongoing crime of extortion that is plaguing several areas in and around Cape Town”.

Police arrested 11 suspects during the early hours of Monday morning. Seven suspects have since had the case against them withdrawn.

Andile Valashiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder linked to the shootings. They remain in custody and will appear on court on June 2 for formal bail applications.

A fourth suspect appeared in court on Thursday.

Fritz welcomed the development on Friday. 

“I am pleased to note the progress the police are making in this matter,” he said.

However, he expressed concern about the 40 gunshot fatalities in Cape Town over the past weekend.

“The ongoing use of firearms in crimes is a concern and something we are prioritising in terms of the safety plan,” he said. 

“By any standards, 40 deaths by gunshot wounds over a period of just three days is a staggering number.

“What we saw in Khayelitsha this past weekend cannot be the norm 40 gunshot fatalities over a three-day period cannot be the norm. We need to pull together as the whole of society and confront this scourge head-on.”

TimesLIVE

