Boastful ANC officials spent R30 on chicken feet, 'supporting local economy'

MEC Mazibuko, Masuku have apologised for controversial video

The street vendor who sold high-flying ANC officials chicken feet while on the campaign trail in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, says she was paid R30 for her stock, which they used in a controversial video to boast about supporting the local economy and “for the sake of the vote”.



Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Loyiso Masuku, Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and member of the Joburg mayoral committee for corporate and shared services caused a stir on social media yesterday when a video of them went viral where they appeared to gloat about eating chicken feet “for the sake of the vote”...