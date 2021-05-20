SA to close 10 diplomatic missions due to financial constraints: Naledi Pandor

Ten diplomatic missions will be closed as part of the international relations and co-operation department's (Dirco) efforts to cut costs.

Minister Naledi Pandor announced on Thursday that the department had taken a hard but necessary decision to close 10 diplomatic missions abroad in response to SA's fiscal constraints, which were worsened by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pandor said the missions, which include embassies, high commissions and consulates, are being closed systematically during the 2021/2022 financial year.

“This decision is deeply regretted and South Africa expresses its confidence that the excellent diplomatic relations with these countries and regions will continue through the non-resident missions, and the diplomatic missions represented in SA,” she said.

Pandor was addressing journalists before presenting her department's budget to parliament on Thursday afternoon.

“We wish to assure South African citizens resident abroad, businesses and tourists that a smooth transfer of civic and immigration services to non-resident missions is under way.