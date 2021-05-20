South Africa

R6.3bn cut in KZN education budget will 'severely' affect pupils and teachers — MEC

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 20 May 2021 - 15:09
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says a R6.3bn cut to his department's budget will have a negative impact. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says a R6.3bn cut to his department's budget will have a negative impact. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says a R6.3bn budget cut will severely affect pupils, teachers and the building and renovation of schools.

Speaking at the department’s budget vote for 2021, which was held virtually on Thursday, Mshengu said the budget cuts over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) meant that the available budget did not sufficiently cater for both filled and vacant personnel numbers on the system.

Mshengu said this was mainly due to the budget cuts attributed to financial consolidation and the budget reductions implemented as a result of the public service wage freeze against the compensation of employees.

The allocated budget of just more than R53bn has been spread thinly to cover various costs, including administration, public ordinary school education, independent school subsidies, infrastructure development, early childhood development, and examination and education-related services.

“The affect of the budget cuts of R6.3bn will severely be felt by learners in the classroom. Because of these budget cuts, it is now a reality that we will have classrooms that will be left without educators; that schools will not be sufficiently supported by district offices; that head offices will not be able to effectively support the entire system,” he said.

“Cutting off unnecessary and unapproved travelling of staff members; limiting approved travelling kilometres to 1,750; capping KZN cars' petrol cards to R3,000 a month; cutting on legal costs; proper management of staff leave and exit packages; and consolidation of small and non-viable schools these measures will not fully mitigate against the affect of budget cuts,” said Mshengu.

On the issue of pit latrines, particularly in rural schools, Mshengu stated that out of the 4,898 pit toilets identified in the country during the audit conducted by the department of basic education in April 2018, 1,377 were in KZN.

“We can report that 410 pit latrines out of the 1,377 have since been eradicated. There are 526 under construction and due to be completed this financial year.

“There are also 171 projects which are in various stages including tender, evaluation and awarding for this financial year. It should also be noted that 51 of these schools no longer require the intervention as they have been closed due to non-viability status.”

TimesLIVE

All contact sports suspended with immediate effect at schools due to their 'contribution' to the rise of Covid-19 cases

All schools' contact sports have been suspended with immediate effect due to their contribution in the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.
News
1 day ago

Union calls for shutdown of schools as Covid-19 infections among teachers and pupils rise

The Educators Union of SA (Eusa) has called for the closure of all schools in the country after reports of an increase in Covid-19 infections among ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X