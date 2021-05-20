Power cuts, flooded roads as Cape rains hit

Localised flooding has been reported in Cape Town after heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday.

Affected areas were Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Philippi East, with multiple road accidents also reported across the city.

Weather-related power outages were also reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton and Noordhoek, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) reported.

“Various roads across the city were flooded due to blocked drains,” it said.