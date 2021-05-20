South Africa

Power cuts, flooded roads as Cape rains hit

20 May 2021 - 12:57
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds and heavy rain on the Sea Point promenade during a previous storm in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Localised flooding has been reported in Cape Town after heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday.

Affected areas were Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Philippi East, with multiple road accidents also reported across the city.

Weather-related power outages were also reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton and Noordhoek, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) reported.

“Various roads across the city were flooded due to blocked drains,” it said.

Overnight rainfall figures showed widespread rain across the city, the winelands and parts of the Overberg.

Villiersdorp and Strand received 37mm and 22mm respectively.

Mountains to the north of the city received a dusting of snow, with more expected overnight on Thursday.

A series of cold fronts are moving inland where temperatures are expected to plummet, the weather bureau reports.

TimesLIVE

