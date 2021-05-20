'I was never Zuma's henchman and did not collect cash for him or myself,' claims David Mahlobo

Had Zuma trusted him as a “henchman”, he argued, he would never have reshuffled him in early 2017 just months before the ANC Nasrec conference where Zuma's preferred successor — Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — lost to Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC top job.

Mahlobo believes the smear campaign against him was part of one where he was later labelled as Zuma’s lapdog for the controversial nuclear deal when he was shifted to the energy portfolio, adding that he “never signed” a nuclear deal with the Russians.

“Everywhere people may think the former president appointed dunderheads who were just being used. I was not used, I am a professional, I ran government departments where I got clean audits as an accounting officer. I know administration and I know politics,” said Mahlobo.

“I will not break the law wittingly or unwittingly. This process tells you about people who do funny things and they want to find scapegoats. Everybody who came here it was about President Zuma this, President Zuma that, and these youngsters he had hired.

“Why would this president (Zuma) change a trusted confidante if he wanted to capture the ANC in Nasrec, someone he thought he is so pliable he can do that.”

Mahlobo said there were many honest and upright intelligence officers in the country for a few who make “baseless” allegations against him to be trusted to be telling the gospel truth.

“Because of the toxic environment that is there, only perpetuated by a few, you would have problems. There are fundamental problems there,” said Mahlobo.

“I am clear I know the environment I worked in and the characters and issues they were doing. In intelligence there will always be rogue elements and also politicians who are actually politicking.”