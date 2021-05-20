Game ranger on the mend after black rhino encounter

The reserve said the exercise required a team to locate a rhino and get a visual to enable the guides to identify the animal and assess its body for snares or injuries.

“Using telemetry monitoring, the group located the rhino and got a visual at a good distance when they noticed that the rhino was aware of them. They pulled back and proceeded to look for cover, anticipating the rhino might come closer to investigate,” the reserve said.

“The rhino continued to approach them, and the group succeeded in deterring the rhino by shouting it down. The rhino veered off into the bush and the monitoring team proceeded to move out of the area.

“Unfortunately, the curious rhino with one of its calves came back to have another look and came from a different direction. The group all looked for cover and a tree to climb, but Kieran Munns, 22, and Kyle McGarvie, 32, did not manage to get out of the way in time.

“Both managed to stay calm and Kyle managed to push himself off the mother, getting knocked by the passing calf, while Kieran got knocked out of the way into a tree by the mother, hitting his head, with the calf following behind running over his legs. Once the rhino and its calves had moved off, the team continued to extract from the area and assessed injuries.

“Kieran was awake and conscious. However, with an incident of this nature, as well as a knock to his head, one does have to be sure there are no internal injuries, and he was taken to the nearest medical centre to be evaluated properly.

“Kyle did not require any medical attention.”